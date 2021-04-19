Covid spurt: Major markets in Delhi to voluntarily down shutters

Many major market associations and traders in New Delhi have decided to close their stores voluntarily for a few days due to skyrocketing Covid cases in the capital city.

While some markets will be shut till April 21, others will be shut till April 25.

Delhi Govt approaches Railways for Covid-care coaches

Some of the key markets that will remain shut include Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Bhagirath Palace, Old Lajpat Rai Market, New Lajpat Rai Market, Dariba, Nai Sadak, Khari Baoli, Chemical Market, Photo Market, Cycle Market, Mori Gate, Ashok Vihar, various markets of Karol Bagh, Gandhi Nagar, Shanti Mohalla Market and multiple markets of East Delhi, Computer Market and Rubber Plastic Market.

‘Totally voluntary’

“In view of the increasing cases of corona in Delhi and the shortage of medical facilities, many major market associations of Delhi have announced to keep their markets closed from today onwards. The closure of markets is totally voluntary and self-decision of trade associations with an object of providing help to Delhi Government in tackling current deteriorating situation of Covid in Delhi,” said the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

CAIT urges Delhi govt to impose 15-day lockdown to curb rise of Covid cases

The traders body said that other wholesale and retail markets of Delhi have convened meetings of their respective Associations for taking decision on closure of their markets.

In a statement, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said fighting the Covid epidemic is not only the responsibility of the government but also that of every citizen and keeping this in mind, Delhi’s trade organisations have come forward to close their markets on their own to contain the pandemic’s spread.