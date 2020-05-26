National

Covid surge: Will Mumbai do a New York?

PT Jyothi Datta Mumbai | Updated on May 26, 2020 Published on May 26, 2020

Current numbers far from grim projection of 6 lakh cases by mid-May; also, the average Indian may be stronger than the rest

“The virus does not follow mathematics,” said endocrinologist Shashank Joshi, responding to projections that Mumbai will see a runaway spike in Covid-19 cases by the end of this month.

“Variability is an inherent characteristic of the biological world. And, therefore, no prediction model will ever be accurate because a virus never follows mathematics,” Joshi, a member of Maharashtra’s Covid taskforce, told BusinessLine, as Mumbai braces for the worst.

While the city’s hospital infrastructure and healthcare workers are already stretched, projections for the nation’s financial capital were far worse. A Central team had projected that Mumbai would scale 40,000 Covid cases by end-April and a whopping 6 lakh plus by mid-May. This fuelled anxiety among residents on whether Mumbai was set to mimic New York’s surge in Covid numbers and deaths.

But Mumbai’s Covid cases and death-toll, though high, were still less than the projection made by the Central team that visited the city, late April. As on Tuesday, the city recorded over 30,000 cases and over 1,000 deaths, accounting for a bulk of Maharastra’s Covid cases, at over 50,000 with a death toll of over 1,600.

Not there yet

“Mumbai accounts for 21 per cent of India’s cases and 25 per cent of its deaths, just like New York is to the United States,” said Ravi Duggal, an independent researcher and activist, of the striking similarity. And though Mumbai is headed in that direction, it may not get there, he added, as there are other variables like ‘invisible’ cases and migration that make the picture incomplete.

Mumbai’s administrators expect to see about 40,000 cases by May-end and have been taking under their wing, sports complexes, the race-course and private hospitals, in an effort to bolster quarantine and treatment facilities across Mumbai. “That is being prepared as an abundant precaution, in the event the number of patients goes up, because they had predicted the peak somewhere between May 15 and 31,” said Joshi, adding that the extended lockdown had given the city time to prepare for the worst.

Projections go wrong in an unpredictable environment, said Duggal, adding that cases were also being under-reported across the country. A clearer picture on the deaths from Covid will emerge only when data is collated on deaths from other diseases, he added.

And while big cities may be closer to the true picture, he said, they need to test at least 1 per cent of the population, besides undertake random sampling.

‘Robust’ Indian host

Another researcher pointed out that numbers may not match projections due to lower testing. Joshi clarified that statistical models do not factor in the robust “Indian host who has done better than the rest of the world”, except for those with co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, chronic kidney disease and chronic liver disease, and senior citizens.

Mumbai’s Covid preparation was “to err on the cautious side”, said Joshi, who had earlier worked actively on HIV/AIDS. Lifting the lockdown in the city will have to be graded and done with extreme caution, he said, adding that people would have to follow the “SMS principle” — social distancing, masks and sanitisation — for a long period of time.

Published on May 26, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Sincerely,

Support Quality Journalism
Covid-19
Mumbai
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
IGBC introduces green service buildings rating system
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.