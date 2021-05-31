Covid tally declines to 1.52 lakh

A sustainable brew that cheers
The declining trend in new Covid-19 cases continued with the daily tally dropping to around 1.52 lakh in the last 24 hours, the lowest in the last 50 days, according to data released by the Health Ministry.
This is also the fourth straight day when the country reported less than 2 lakh cases with 3,128 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Cumulatively, India reported 2,80,47,534, of which, active cases were 20,26,092, those who recovered stood at 2,56,92,342 and the death toll 3,29,100.
Meanwhile, India’s daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily fresh cases for the 18th successive day. India registered 2,38,022 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
During the same period, a total of 16,83,135 tests were conducted in the country and cumulatively 34.48 crore tests have been conducted so far.
The weekly positivity rate has fallen to 9.04 per cent, while the daily positivity rate has dropped to 9.07 per cent on Monday. It has remained less than 10 per cent for seven days now.
Besides this, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 21.31 crore at 21,31,54,129, with 10,18,076 doses given in the last 24 hours till Monday morning. In the 18-44 age group, 1,89,64,595 beneficiaries got their first vaccine doses and the 10,058 beneficiaries received their second dose.
The government said that it has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct State procurement category, more than 23 crore vaccine doses to the States/UTs; of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 21,22,38,652 doses. More than 1.75 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs.
