Covid tally lowest in over 2 months

India’s daily Covid-19 cases hit the lowest in 61 days at 1,00,636 on Monday. This is also the 11th straight day when the country reported less than 2 lakh cases.

Death toll

According to the Health Ministry, the number of deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am stood at 2,427, with the cumulative death toll at 3,49,186. Cumulatively, India reported 2,89,09,975 cases, of which, total active cases were 1,401,609 and those who recovered stood at 2,71,59,180.

The country’s daily recoveries are continuing to outnumber daily fresh cases. For the 25th consecutive day, 1,74,399 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours, 73,763 more than the daily new cases. Now, the overall recovery rate stands at 93.94 per cent, which is showing an increasing trend, said the Health Ministry.

Tests conducted

A total of 15,87,589 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, India has conducted 36,63,34,111 tests so far. There is also a continued decline in case positivity, with the daily positivity rate standing at 6.34 per cent on Monday. It has remained less than 10 per cent for 14 consecutive days now.

The country has administered 23,27,86,482 vaccine shots so far, with 13,90,916 doses given in the last 24 hours till 7:00 am. In the phase 3 inoculation which began on May 1 for the 18-44 age group, 2,86,18,514 beneficiaries received their first doses, while 1,68,302 got their second doses in the last 24 hours till 7:00 am, said the Ministry.

Meanwhile the Group of Ministers (GoM) on Covid-19, headed by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, met on Monday and observed that the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG), an advisory group to the Central Government sequencing labs, is studying the mutants that have significant potential for disease transmission.

As of now, 10 national labs under INSACOG have sequenced around 30 thousand samples, and 18 more labs have been added to the consortium recently to boost the capacity of sequencing.

Mucormycosis

Vardhan also flagged the issue of Mucormycosis and said 28,252 cases have been reported from 28 States, of which, 86 per cent of the infections at 24,370 have a history of Covid-19 infection and 62.3 per cent at 17,601 have a history of diabetes. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of Mucormycosis cases at 6,339, followed by Gujarat at 5,486.

The other members of the GoM include the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar; Housing Minister Hardeep S Puri; Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai; and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey.