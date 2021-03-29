Covid: Telangana reports 403 positive cases

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Telangana has reported 403 positive cases on Sunday as the number of tests saw a decrease by 50 per cent to 34,000. The State, which has been testing 60,000 to 70,000 tests a day for the last few days, reduced the number of tests on Sunday.
While 313 persons have recovered from the viral infection, two persons succumbed to the infection on Sunday.
The number of cases in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been witnessing a steady increase over the last few days. It reported 146 cases on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the State crossed the one-crore mark in the total samples tested so far, as the total number of positive cases stood at 3.07 lakhs.
With the number of cases witnessing a surge, the State invoked the provisions of Disaster Management Act of 2005 and Indian Penal Code, banning public celebration of festivals, rallies and processions.
It also made wearing of masks in public places and puublic transport mandatory. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, however, asserted that there won’t be any lockdown in the State.
The vaccine drive is continuing on a sluggish note ever since it started on March 1. On Sunday, it administered about 10,000 doses on Sunday. During the week days, it is administering about 30,000 samples on an average.
So far, it administered 11.73 lakh doses, with the government centres administering 8.49 lakh doses. On Sunday, the number of vaccine delivery centres dipped to 121 as against 582 the previous day.
