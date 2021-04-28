Covid test must for candidates, counting agents

The Election Commission has announced more precautions to the Covid protocol ahead of the counting of votes on May 2.

The Commission said in an order on Wednesday that no candidates or their agents will be allowed inside the counting hall without undergoing RT-PCR or antigen test or without having taken two doses of vaccination. They will have to produce the Covid negative certificate done 48 hours ahead of the start of counting or the vaccination reports.

The panel asked the District Electoral Officer at each counting centre to see that protocols are adhered. “The DEO shall make arrangement for the tests to candidates and counting agents,” the order said. It added that no public gathering outside the counting venue will be allowed.

The Commission has also reiterated that results of exit polls should not be published before 7.30 pm on April 29.