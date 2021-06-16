Covid third wave threat: Delhi govt to train 5,000 youth

The Delhi Government has announced that it will train 5,000 youth to cope with any shortage of medical staff that may arise if the third Covid-19 wave were to hit the city in the coming days. The application process for the same will start from June 17.

“In the first and second waves, there was a shortage of medical and paramedical staff. Therefore, the Delhi Government has come up with an ambitious plan to prepare 5,000 health assistants who are also known as community nursing assistants. They will be trained by Indraprastha University for two weeks each and will get basic training at Delhi’s nine major medical institutes,” Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi’s Chief Minister, said.

These community nursing assistants will do the work assigned to them by doctors and nurses only. The application process will start from June 17 through online mode and the training for it will begin from June 28, he added.

Delhi was severely hit during the ongoing second wave of Covid that started from mid-April. The Kejriwal-led government is now focused on preparations to tackle the third wave, which experts feel may happen in the next few months. The Delhi government has already set up an expert committee to look at the health infrastructure requirements for the city to cope with the third wave.