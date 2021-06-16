Covid third wave threat: Delhi govt to train 5,000 youth

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
The Delhi Government has announced that it will train 5,000 youth to cope with any shortage of medical staff that may arise if the third Covid-19 wave were to hit the city in the coming days. The application process for the same will start from June 17.
“In the first and second waves, there was a shortage of medical and paramedical staff. Therefore, the Delhi Government has come up with an ambitious plan to prepare 5,000 health assistants who are also known as community nursing assistants. They will be trained by Indraprastha University for two weeks each and will get basic training at Delhi’s nine major medical institutes,” Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi’s Chief Minister, said.
Third wave possible if vaccination not ramped up, Covid norms not followed: Scientist
These community nursing assistants will do the work assigned to them by doctors and nurses only. The application process will start from June 17 through online mode and the training for it will begin from June 28, he added.
No scientific base to prediction that Covid-19 will affect children in third wave
Delhi was severely hit during the ongoing second wave of Covid that started from mid-April. The Kejriwal-led government is now focused on preparations to tackle the third wave, which experts feel may happen in the next few months. The Delhi government has already set up an expert committee to look at the health infrastructure requirements for the city to cope with the third wave.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...