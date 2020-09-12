Covid: TN reports 5,495 fresh cases

Around 5,495 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, to take the total number of infections to 4,97,066.

In the last 24 hours, 88,562 samples were tested.

After 6,227 covid-19 patients were discharged (total 4,41,649), the number of active cases stood at 47,110. The number of deaths increased by 76 to a total of 8,307.

The number of infections in Chennai was 978; patients discharged - 1,215; deaths - 17 and active cases were 10,645.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu- 267; Coimbatore- 428; Cuddalore- 253; Erode- 136; Kancheepuram- 133; Kanyakumari- 109; Krishnagiri- 149; Nagapattinam- 153; Salem- 289; Thanjavur- 145; Thiruvallur- 299; Thiruvannamalai- 144; Thruvarur- 147; Tirunelveli- 108; Thiruppur- 256; Vellore- 125 and Villupuram- 175, according to health ministry.