Covid: TN reports 5,990 new cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased by 5,990 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 4,39,959.

In the last 24 hours, 75,829 samples were tested.

After 5,891covid-19 patients were discharged (total 3,80,063), the number of active cases stood at 52,380. The number of deaths increased by 98 to a total of 7,516.

The number of infections in Chennai was 1,025; patients discharged 1,587; deaths reported were 19 and active cases were 12,537.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu (390); Coimbatore (579); Cuddalore (405); Dindigul (136); Erode (106); Kancheepuram (133); Kanyakumari (111); Madurai (123); Salem (403); Thanjavur (147); Thiruvallur (285); Thiruvannamalai (213); Thiruvarur (133); Thirunelveli (110); Trichy (120); Vellore (159) and Villupuram (224), according to health ministry.