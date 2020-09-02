National

Covid: TN reports 5,990 new cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 02, 2020 Published on September 02, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased by 5,990 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 4,39,959.

In the last 24 hours, 75,829 samples were tested.

After 5,891covid-19 patients were discharged (total 3,80,063), the number of active cases stood at 52,380. The number of deaths increased by 98 to a total of 7,516.

The number of infections in Chennai was 1,025; patients discharged 1,587; deaths reported were 19 and active cases were 12,537.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu (390); Coimbatore (579); Cuddalore (405); Dindigul (136); Erode (106); Kancheepuram (133); Kanyakumari (111); Madurai (123); Salem (403); Thanjavur (147); Thiruvallur (285); Thiruvannamalai (213); Thiruvarur (133); Thirunelveli (110); Trichy (120); Vellore (159) and Villupuram (224), according to health ministry.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 02, 2020
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.