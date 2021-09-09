Covid TPR dips slightly in Kerala; 22 more test Nipah-negative

Covid test positivity rate (TPR) dipped slightly to 16.69 per cent in Kerala on Thursday from 17.63 per cent the previous day.

Over 26,200 (30,196) new cases were identified on a tested sample base of 1.56 lakh (1.71 lakh), the State Health Department said.

Hospital admissions of Covid patients was at 32,719 (32,817) as recoveries looked up at 29,209. Number of wards with a Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) of seven per cent too remained unchanged at 794 on Thursday, the Health Department said.

Thrissur district topped the list of the most number of daily Covid cases (3,279), followed by Ernakulam (3,175), Thiruvananthapuram (2,598), Malappuram (2,452), Kozhikode (2,332), and Kollam (2,124). Eight other districts reported 1,000 cases or fewer.

Nipah situation

Meanwhile, in Nipah-hit Kozhikode 68 suspect cases have tested negative. Health Minister Veena George said in Kozhikode that 22 cases had tested negative on Thursday alone at the Medical College Hospital.