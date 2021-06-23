Covid update: India reports 50,848 fresh cases on Wednesday

India reported 50,848 fresh cases on Wednesday with 1,358 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8 am. The daily infections were lower than the 50,000-mark in the previous day at 42,640 after a period of three months, while the daily Covid casualties were at 1,167. Cumulatively, the country reported 3,00,28,709 cases of which active cases were 6,43,194, recovered cases were 2,89,94,855 and the death toll was 3,90,660, according to Health Ministry data.

M.P. drags vaccination numbers to 52.83 lakh on Tuesday

It is to be noted that active caseload is lowest in 82 days. Meanwhile, 68,817 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 41st consecutive day. Also, the recovery rate increased to 96.56 per cent.

In addition, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent at 3.12 per cent and the daily positivity rate stood at 2.67 per cent, less than 5 per cent for 16 straight days. Besides this, the country conducted 19,01,056 tests and the testing capacity was substantially ramped up to 39.59 crore.

Covid-19: The daily dose (June 23, 2021)

Vaccination drive

Meanwhile, the country administered 29,46,39,511 vaccine doses in a single day with 54,24,374 doses in the last 24 hours till 8 am.

Furthermore, with the implementation of the revised vaccination policy on June 21 when India witnessed a record rise in vaccination numbers, RS Sharma, the Chief Executive Officer of National Health Authority (NHA) tweeted Wednesday, “ 1,08,949 vaccinators logged into Co-WIN on June 21st to facilitate the inoculation of 8.6mn #Indians in 1 day. This is equivalent to Switzerland’s population and more than that of any of the Nordic countries.”