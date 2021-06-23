Covid update: India reports 50,848 fresh cases on Wednesday

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
India reported 50,848 fresh cases on Wednesday with 1,358 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8 am. The daily infections were lower than the 50,000-mark in the previous day at 42,640 after a period of three months, while the daily Covid casualties were at 1,167. Cumulatively, the country reported 3,00,28,709 cases of which active cases were 6,43,194, recovered cases were 2,89,94,855 and the death toll was 3,90,660, according to Health Ministry data.
M.P. drags vaccination numbers to 52.83 lakh on Tuesday
It is to be noted that active caseload is lowest in 82 days. Meanwhile, 68,817 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 41st consecutive day. Also, the recovery rate increased to 96.56 per cent.
In addition, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent at 3.12 per cent and the daily positivity rate stood at 2.67 per cent, less than 5 per cent for 16 straight days. Besides this, the country conducted 19,01,056 tests and the testing capacity was substantially ramped up to 39.59 crore.
Covid-19: The daily dose (June 23, 2021)
Meanwhile, the country administered 29,46,39,511 vaccine doses in a single day with 54,24,374 doses in the last 24 hours till 8 am.
Furthermore, with the implementation of the revised vaccination policy on June 21 when India witnessed a record rise in vaccination numbers, RS Sharma, the Chief Executive Officer of National Health Authority (NHA) tweeted Wednesday, “ 1,08,949 vaccinators logged into Co-WIN on June 21st to facilitate the inoculation of 8.6mn #Indians in 1 day. This is equivalent to Switzerland’s population and more than that of any of the Nordic countries.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
‘Luca’ melds clever cinematic technology with a sharp script and spirited voices: The outcome is a film that ...
The people of Bangladesh fought a war to save democracy — to defend the vote they had cast
The week begins with a journey: My sister collects me from Elsewhere in her beautiful silver grey chariot and ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...