Covid vaccination: India crosses 48-crore mark in total doses administered

India’s Covid-19 vaccination tally has surpassed the 48-crore mark with over 62 lakh beneficiaries inoculated on August 3, Tuesday, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of August 4, 7 am, India has administered 48,52,86,570 total doses of the anti-Covid vaccine. This includes 37,80,90,597 first doses and 10,71,95,973 second doses.

This was after 62,53,741 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 50,30,316 received their first dose while 12,23,425 received their second.

‘Vaccinate senior citizens at home’

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses among the States totalling 4,35,76,972, followed by Maharashtra at 3,37,96,696 and Madhya Pradesh at 2,78,66,771 doses.

Maharashtra is ahead of other States in terms of the number of second doses administered with 1,14,49,384 doses. It is followed by West Bengal with 88,60,725 doses and Gujarat with 84,32,012 doses.

Overall, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat have administered the highest number of total doses.

Mass vaccinations may turn super-spreaders, warn Kerala docs

Uttar Pradesh tops the list, becoming the first State to administer over five crore total doses at 5,16,48,899. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,52,46,080 doses and Gujarat with 3,44,33,766 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 31.7 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 4,10,353 with 5,395 new cases reported on Tuesday. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 36,668 to 309,33,022 while 562 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 4,25,757.