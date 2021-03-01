National

Covid vaccination Phase 2: Who can get the shot?

| Updated on March 01, 2021 Published on March 01, 2021

FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration   -  REUTERS

The second phase of India's Covid-19 vaccination drive has started today. Now, those who are above 60 years and those with co-mobidities in the age group of 45-59 can get vaccinated against the dreaded virus to protect themself. The Health Ministry has released a list of co-morbidities that would make a person eligible for the vaccination. While people with co-morbidities can register just like those above 60, they would have to produce a certificate from a registered medical practitioner about their conditions at the time of the vaccination.

 

