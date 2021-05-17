Covid vaccination suspended in Mumbai on Monday due to Cyclone Tauktae

The Covid-19 vaccination programme for Monday has been cancelled amid warnings of high intensity cyclone Tauktae issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“In view of the warning of high intensity cyclone issued by IMD, the vaccination program scheduled on Monday (17th May) stands cancelled at all MCGM & public vaccination centres. We request Mumbaikars to stay indoors and stay safe,” the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had tweeted.

‘Tauktae’ rapidly ramps up as an extremely severe cyclone

The IMD on Monday said that Tauktae has turned into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm.”

As per reports, the cyclone is likely to hit parts of Maharashtra on May 17.

“Good Morning Mumbai. As informed by the IMD, wind speed will increase as the cyclone approaches closer to Mumbai. Please avoid venturing near coast. Stay at home, enjoy the weather,” BMC further tweeted.

Cyclone Tauktae: PM holds high-level meeting to review preparedness

Precautionary steps

As a precautionary measure, the Bandra-Worli sea link will also remain closed to commute till further update.

Separately, the Mumbai International Airport has also suspended operations from 11 am to 2 pm on Monday.