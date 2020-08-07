Covid warriors: With hope lost, 600,000 underpaid women health workers go on strike

Gordon Murray’s new T.50 to be a driver-centric supercar unlike any other
Will be the most expensive supercar on our roads, if one does make it here
They helped eradicate polio in India and reduced the number of women dying during child birth. But the country’s catastrophic coronavirus outbreak, now the third-largest in the world, has pushed its all-female army of contact-tracing health workers to breaking point.
After months of harassment, underpayment and lack of protection from infection, about 600,000 of the country’s one million Accredited Social Health Activists – or ASHAs, which also means hope in Hindi – are going on strike for two days starting August 7 to draw attention to their plight. Union leaders expect more may join as the word spreads.
They want better and timely pay, and a legal status that ensures minimum wages, to sustain their work of helping Indian officials track down high-risk contacts of Covid-19 patients across slums and hard-to-reach rural parts of the country.
Losing the ASHAs would not only threaten India’s virus-containment effort, but also impact the other essential health services they provide to rural households that range from child vaccinations to tuberculosis control.
For working from 7 am to 5 pm we get only ₹2,000 ($27) a month and no masks or sanitiser, said Sulochana Rajendra Sabde, a 45-year-old ASHA in the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra.
Sabde is yet to be paid the extra ₹2,000 per month promised for virus-related work by the state government. We have to maintain so many documents for a measly sum which is also never on time, she said. The government has no place for us in its heart.
The ASHAs frustration is more evidence of the Indian government’s inability to fully control the epidemic, which has infected over 1.9 million, including the Home Minister and Bollywood’s biggest star. Despite a nationwide lockdown at the end of March that caused economic devastation, India’s outbreak has accelerated nationwide, overwhelming its ramshackle health care system.
Saira Anwar Sheikh, an ASHA in the state of Maharashtra, was given masks and gloves but no protective wear. She died of Covid-19 on June 1, leaving her husband and four children behind. As many as 20 ASHAs have died in the outbreak, according to a local media report.
She was the literate one among the two of us, said Anwar Sheikh Ahmad. She gave 11 years of her life to this work and there has been no help from the government.
He has been unable to claim the insurance promised by the Narendra Modi-led government for frontline Covid-19 workers despite multiple visits to the relevant local agencies.
The experience of the more successful virus-mitigating countries, such as South Korea and Germany, shows that an effective and well-resourced army of contact tracers tracking down transmission chains has been a crucial advantage in curbing outbreaks.
But the speed at which the coronavirus spreads, often in hidden groups of asymptomatic carriers, has threatened to overwhelm those efforts even in developed countries like Japan.
India’s ASHAs have always acted as a stopgap in the countrys porous health care system, delivering assistance from maternal health to immunisation in its vast rural hinterland.
Created under the National Rural Health Mission in 2005, they were meant to be a young, roving group of health care workers and are all female, as that means they typically are more welcome in rural homes. They work on an honorarium and performance-linked top ups, but the coronavirus outbreak means that many are now clocking 10 hours daily instead of the two to three originally envisioned.
The neglect of ASHAs welfare is symptomatic of the disregard shown to disadvantaged segments of Indian society, said T Sundararaman, the New Delhi-based global coordinator of the People’s Health Movement.
They are going to lower-caste households. They are reaching out to women. They are not going to the middle class or the Bollywood elite, he said. The challenge is to bring attention to what is lost when these people go off the field.
Will be the most expensive supercar on our roads, if one does make it here
Its Indian arm, TKM, is ushering in changes at work and dealerships
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
The one-off resolution of stressed personal loans will be available to borrowers repaying their loans ...
There is a unique advantage in going for critical illness policies of general insurers, and that is ...
The stock of REC gained 5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, rebounding from a key support level ...
₹1040 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1026101010551070 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
A new Covid-19 lab at the University of Mumbai is helping people grapple with the angst of social disruptions ...
Durian, the smelly fruit that comes in many varieties, demands attention and reaction from everyone around it
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...