Covid19: Andhra Pradesh's tally goes up to 1,525 with 62 new cases

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 02, 2020 Published on May 02, 2020

Barricades were put up on Eluru Road at Red Zone area of Machavaram during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Vijayawada on May 2, 2020.   -  V RAJU

With the addition of 62 new cases, the total number of Coronavirus (Covid19) positive cases in Andhra Pradesh has gone up to 1525.

According to the government bulletin released on Saturday, 5,943 samples were tested in the last twenty-four hours. Out of these, 62 have been tested positive, while 38 patients were discharged.

So far, 441 have been cured and discharged in the state while 33 succumbed to the pandemic and 1051 are being treated.

Kurnool has the highest number of Covid-19 patients at 436, followed by Guntur and Krishna with 308 and 258 cases, respectively.

Meanwhile, the State government released a notification to recruit 835 specialist doctors to work in Covid19 designated hospitals and another 235 specialists to work in various government hospitals in the state.

