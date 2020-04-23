Covid19: AP govt says South Korean rapid test kits performing accurate

The rapid tests kits imported from South Korea to detect Coronavirus (Covid19) positive cases are functioning `well’ and showing `accurate’ results, according to Andhra Pradesh Government.

The testimonial from the State Government assumes significance in the wake of recent concerns over the accuracy in performance ofrapid tests kits by some countries including India.

There have been reports about the alleged `non-performance’ of rapid tests kits especially those imported from China.

So far about 6,000 samples were tested using the Korean kits by the officials for the purpose of evaluation and the results were on the expected lines confirming accuracy of the findings of the rapid test kits.

The State Government had imported one lakh tests kits from South Korea by a chartered flight to ramp up Covid19 sample testing last week.

The use of rapid testing kits might be scaled up soon as the results were dependable, say official sources.

As per Government data, Andhra Pradesh now tops the country in number of tests conducted per every 10 lakh population.

It tested 830 samples out of every 10 lakh people in the State while the total number of tests as on Wednesday evening stood at 41,512.

Rajasthan stands second in the country in this regard by conducting 809 tests per 10 lakh population.

As on Wednesday, the total number of Covid19 positive cases in the State was at 813.

There was also a political row over the pricing of South Korean test kits even as the State Government confirmed that the `lowest' price being paid by any State for the kits is being paid by Andhra Pradesh too.