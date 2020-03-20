COVID19: Visakhapatnam on high alert as AP reports third corona case

Andhra Pradesh government is on high alert after detection of a third Coronavirus (COVID19) positive case in Visakhapatnam.

According officials, a 65 year-old man, who returned from Mecca to the city recently, tested positive. Originally a resident of the US, he returned to Visakhapatnam by flight after visiting Mecca. He also travelled by Kachiguda express to Hyderabad and visited his daughter and returned. He has now been isolated and being treated in the Chest Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

According to district medical authorities, Visakhapatnam, over 100 teams have been formed to screen entire Allipuram area where the patient resided and nearly 8,000 houses will be screened for suspected coronavirus patients.

The first two corona cases have been reported from Ongole and Nellore districts in the State.

The state government has already ordered closure of all major places of congregations including major temples, churches and masjids. The Venkateshwara Temple at Triumala has been shut down since Thursday evening till March 25. All cinemas, bars and restaurants and educational institutes have also been shut down till March 31.