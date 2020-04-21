Covide-19: Six new cases, 21 recoveries in Kerala

What if jute bags fall short?
Six new Covid-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Monday even as 21 recovered,, taking their total number to 291 from the 405 reporting since January 30 till date. Only two has died from the virus affliction so far.
The day also saw the number of those under observation being brought down to less than 50,000 in hospitals or homes, a drastic fall to more than a third from the peak levels of 1.7 lakh earlier in March, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in his daily briefings to reporters here.
Foreign arrivals still report sick
Of the six new fresh cases reported on Monday, four belonged to the Kannur district, having arrived from Abu Dhabi and one from Dubai while the remaining contracted the virus through contact. That international arrivals still prove positive to the virus well after the 28-day-period after flights were banned on March 22 confounds a section of the public health activists. The official stated position of the State government is that this is not a bother since the has virus has acted differently with different people.
Of the 21 recoveries reported on Monday, 19 are from Kasaragod, which has recently been making a collectively smart return from a position that many considered the brink only weeks ago. Two others were drawn from Alappuzha, which is now Covid-19 free, joining the ranks of Kottayam, Idukki, and Thrissur. As on day, 114 persons were under treatment in hospitals, awaiting tests.
Of the 46,323 persons under surveillance in the state, as many as 45,925 were quarantined in homes and 398 in hospitals which saw 62 new admissions on Monday. In all, the state has sent 19,756 samples for testing of which 19,074 samples have tested negative, the Chief Minister said.
