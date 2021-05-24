CoWIN: Govt enables on-site registration for ages 18-44 for Covid Vaccination Centres

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
In a bid to minimise vaccine wastage and provide vaccination to those with limited access to mobile phones and internet, the government on Monday said it enabled the feature for on-site registration and appointment for 18-44 years age group on the CoWIN platform for government Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs).
However, this feature will not be available for Private CVCs and they will have to publish their vaccination schedules exclusively with slots for online appointments, it clarified.
“This feature will be used only upon decision of the respective State/UT Government to do so. State/UT must decide on opening of on-site registrations/facilitated cohorts’ registration and appointments for 18-44 years age group based on the local context just as an additional measure to minimise vaccine wastage and for facilitating vaccination of eligible beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years,” the release added.
As per the release, fully reserved sessions can also be organized for providing vaccination services to the beneficiaries belonging to facilitated cohorts. Wherever such fully reserved sessions are organised, all efforts must also be made to mobilize such beneficiaries in sufficient numbers.
The government further advised States/UTs to exercise caution and extreme due care while opening up on-site registration and appointment for 18-44 years age group, in order to avoid overcrowding at vaccination centres.
