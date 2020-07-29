CPI(M) questions Centre’s New Education Policy

As the Union Cabinet cleared the New Education Policy, the CPI(M) accused that the Centre is violating the rights of the States.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the Narendra Modi Government is destroying the country’s education system. “Bypassing Parliament, ignoring opinion of State governments and rubbishing opinions of all stakeholders the Modi government is unilaterally destroying our education system. Education is in the concurrent list of our Constitution. It is illegal to impose an education policy by Centre,” he said.

He added that centralisation, communalisation and commercialisation of Indian education will be resisted. States such as Left-ruled Kerala had opposed the draft of the policy. Opposition MPs had demanded a discussion on the policy in Parliament.

The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) said in a statement that it strongly denounces the Union Cabinet’s decision to “unilaterally impose” a New Education Policy and rename the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

“A new policy of such a nature needs to be discussed in the Parliament. This was assured by the government earlier. The draft is, as per norm, placed on the table of the Houses with a statutory time limit within which Members of Parliament can move amendments/give opinions. The Parliament has been completely bypassed,” the statement added..

Left-wing students’ outfit SFI has called for nationwide protests against the Centre’s decision.