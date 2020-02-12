CPI(M) urges Centre to hold elections in Kashmir soon

The CPI(M) has demanded the Centre hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The party urged the Narendra Modi Government to not to deny democratic rights of the people there and accused the BJP of propagating that denying democracy in Kashmir is essential as “it is a den of terrorists and Pakistanis”.

CPI(M) Central Committee member and former Kulgam MLA MY Tarigami told reporters here on Wednesday that it is better that the Centre convert the valley into a central jail. He and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury rebuked the imposition of ‘draconian’ Public Safety Act on three former Chief Ministers of the State—Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. “The government should notify Jammu and Kashmir as a central jail. Then they do not have to invoke the PSA or force us to stay inside our homes,” Tarigami said.

Congratulating the people of Delhi for keeping the BJP away from power in the Assembly, he said the people in Kashmir have lost the trust on the BJP government at the Centre. “We have no trust in the government, but we trust the wisdom of the people of this country who have expressed it time and again. What happened yesterday in Delhi gives us hope. The victory is the light in this regime of darkness,” he said.

When asked why people in Kashmir are not coming out to protest as people in Shaheen Bagh are doing, Tarigami said: “Jammu and Kashmir cannot have a Shaheen Bagh for similar reasons as there cannot be a Shaheen Bagh in Tihar jail.”

‘Frivolous charges’

The duo said ‘laughable’ charges are presented against the former Chief Ministers while imposing PSA. “The government will repent what it did to J-K. I am also saying that all those people who clapped at the insult of Kashmir on August 5, where the entire community of Kashmir was humiliated, will repent it. The government has to take accountability of what happened. Hope it is not too late,” Tarigami said.

Citing a chargesheet, Yechury said PSA was invoked against Abdullah for his ability to win elections. He said the charge against Mufti is that her party’s flag is green. “If green colour is a problem, then how does one qualify the tricolour which has one-third green. Will that be removed?” he said. “Till the time the Supreme Court does not decide on the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A, the Jammu and Kashmir administration should not take decisions like giving government land to individuals and trusts from different states. Such decisions cannot be legally sustainable,” he added.