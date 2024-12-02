The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) of Andhra Pradesh has on Monday decided to call for tenders for various works, including the construction of major buildings in the capital region of Amaravathi, worth ₹11,467 crore.

The 41st CRDA meeting, held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati on Monday, also gave its consent for taking up works for the construction of 360 km long trunk roads worth ₹2,498 cr and for building reservoirs and gravity canals with an estimated cost of ₹1,585 cr across the Pala Vagu and Kondaveeti Vagu.

The residential complexes for gazetted, non-gazetted, class four and All India Service (AIS) officers will be built with ₹3,523 cr while ₹3,859 cr for providing basic amenities on the returnable layouts in the lands allotted for the farmers.

Briefing media persons on the decisions taken at the CRDA meeting, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), P Narayana, said that tenders would be called immediately for works to be launched in January.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to take up the underground drainage works, installation of streetlights, supply of drinking water and similar works on international standards, he added.

The Minister stated that tenders have already been called for the designs of five iconic towers, the new Assembly, and the High Court buildings. The tenders for constructing the iconic buildings will be called by the end of December.

“With the false claim of three capitals, the previous government has totally decimated Amaravathi,’‘ Narayana said, adding: “As per the promise made to the five crore people of the State, Amaravathi will be completed in the next three years.’‘