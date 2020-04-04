CRPF Srinagar distributes ration among migrants in Kashmir amid Covid-19 lockdown

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
Ever since the lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and implemented across the country, 117 Bn Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been endeavoring to reach out to needy people in its area.
The Srinagar Sector and Madagar helpline of CRPF has reached the needy and destitutes who are struggling for a square meal during the lockdown. The office of 117 Bn CRPF identified a cluster of stranded migrant labourers in the neighborhood area of Mehjoor Nagar. Srinagar Sector CRPF and “Madadgar” helpline also informed to come to the rescue of these stranded migrant labourers by providing dry ration to them.
117 Bn swung into action and coordinated with the local administration and police to identify the exact location where these migrant laborers were residing. The dry ration items (for 4 persons for one week) and sanitization kits, comprising items such as rice, flour, pulses, salt, sugar, potato, milk (tetra pack), turmeric powder, red chili powder, sanitization kit, face mask, soaps, and tissue papers that were neatly and hygienically packed and loaded in the trucks.
The labourers were made to stand in a queue within neatly drawn circles that ensured proper distance from one another. Also, they were constantly urged through a megaphone to maintain social distancing.
The paramedic of 117 Bn sanitized their hands and took their temperatures (of each laborer) and then each one of them came forward to collect the ration and sanitization kits. The team of 117 Bn CRPF distributed 306 packets of dry ration as well as sanitization kits.
