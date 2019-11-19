Crucial meeting underway to decide on RTC employees strike

A crucial meeting is underway to take a final decision on the ongoing strike, that entered 45th day, by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees. The Telangana High Court had, on Monday, directed the Labour Commissioner to resolve the issue in 15 days.

The TSRTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) leaders called off their indefinite fast and the political parties backing the strike huddled in to decide on the next step.

E Ashwathama Reddy, JAC Convener, said they will take a final decision on the strike launched on October 5, on Tuesday evening after going through High Court’s judgement. The JAC along with Opposition parties deferred the ‘Sadak Bandh’ on Tuesday.

He, along with four leaders who were on indefinite hunger strike were shifted to the Osmania General Hospital by the Police. The doctors at the government hospital advised the leaders to end the fast on Monday on health grounds.

Following the High Court order and doctors' advice on Monday evening, the JAC leaders called-off the fast. TJS president M Kodandaram said that based on the Court’s directions and considering health condition of the two JAC leaders, the fast was called off.

After calling off the fast in the evening, Mr Ashwathama Reddy announced: “A final decision on the strike will be taken after receiving the judgement copy. All unions will hold central committee meetings on Tuesday morning.

The TSRTC employees have been demanding, among other things, wage revision, medical benefits, integration of the Corporation into the State Government transport department. The tough stand taken by the Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao on the strike resulted in no salary to the employees for the third month from September to November.

The State Government has been firm that the employees should join back into duty unconditionally. It argued that the losses were mounting in the Corporation and hence it could not meet their demands. The unprecedented strike, the longest in the history of the Corporation, has led to nearly a dozen deaths, including suicides by few employees.