CSI, Vizag Steel join hands for seminar on digital India

The Visakhapatnam Chapter of the Computer Society of India (CSI) in association with the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is holding a national conference here on February 24-25 on the theme — digital India in global IT spectrum.

DN Rao, Director (Operations) of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and also the chairman of the local chapter of the CSI, said on Wednesday that as the country was marching towards a digital age it was felt necessary to hold the conference, bringing together the professionals in the IT field, the academics, students and bureaucrats on a single platform to discuss the issues — digital transformation, internet of everything, big data analytics, cyber security, green IT, digital convergence, fintech, and smart factory. He said the theme of the conference would be “Innovate, integrate and transform.”