CSIR-CCMB celebrates Founder’s Day

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
CSIR-CCMB celebrated its fifth Founder’s day event commemorating the 93rd birth anniversary of its Founder-Director, Pushpa Mittra Bhargava on Monday.
Bhargava was a major architect of modern biology and biotechnology in India and a firm believer of the amalgamation of art and science in life. He was a proponent of good scientific temper who never stepped back from speaking up against any claim that is not backed with scientific evidence. He was known for the biological research in India on whose shoulders stand hundreds of researchers who more than gladly follow his principles.
The event was organised with physical distancing in an open location keeping in view the limitations of the current pandemic situation.
The paramount Founder’s day talk was delivered by the eminent environmentalist, Ashish Kothari who joined online from Pune. He spoke about the importance of living in harmony with nature by giving examples of self governing communities who are humble and respect their place on earth.
Siyaram Pandey and Shradha Goenka, both alumni of CSIR-CCMB shared their perspectives.
Pandey is a full time professor at the University of Windsor, Canada from where he gave his talk online. He spoke about his research on the effect of indigenous plant extracts on neuro-degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.
Goenka is the founder and managing director of Biotech desk private limited, and holds directorship of three other companies. She spoke about the alternative career routes for students in academia. She emphasised on development and validation of Indian reagents and kits to be taken forward in the call of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Make in India
“PM Bhargava is always a source of inspiration and pride for Indian biologists. His vision is still relevant in delivering the fruit of science to the society” said Rakesh K Mishra, Director CCMB.
Mishra expressed his support towards ethical research and the example set by Bhargava.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...