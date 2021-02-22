CSIR-CCMB celebrates Founder’s Day

CSIR-CCMB celebrated its fifth Founder’s day event commemorating the 93rd birth anniversary of its Founder-Director, Pushpa Mittra Bhargava on Monday.

Bhargava was a major architect of modern biology and biotechnology in India and a firm believer of the amalgamation of art and science in life. He was a proponent of good scientific temper who never stepped back from speaking up against any claim that is not backed with scientific evidence. He was known for the biological research in India on whose shoulders stand hundreds of researchers who more than gladly follow his principles.

The event was organised with physical distancing in an open location keeping in view the limitations of the current pandemic situation.

The paramount Founder’s day talk was delivered by the eminent environmentalist, Ashish Kothari who joined online from Pune. He spoke about the importance of living in harmony with nature by giving examples of self governing communities who are humble and respect their place on earth.

Siyaram Pandey and Shradha Goenka, both alumni of CSIR-CCMB shared their perspectives.

Pandey is a full time professor at the University of Windsor, Canada from where he gave his talk online. He spoke about his research on the effect of indigenous plant extracts on neuro-degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Goenka is the founder and managing director of Biotech desk private limited, and holds directorship of three other companies. She spoke about the alternative career routes for students in academia. She emphasised on development and validation of Indian reagents and kits to be taken forward in the call of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Make in India

“PM Bhargava is always a source of inspiration and pride for Indian biologists. His vision is still relevant in delivering the fruit of science to the society” said Rakesh K Mishra, Director CCMB.

Mishra expressed his support towards ethical research and the example set by Bhargava.