CSIR institute gets AMD computing support for Covid-19 research

CSIR Fourth Paradigm Institute, a Council of Scientific and Industrial Research body based in Bengaluru, will get high-performance technology contributions from the chip-maker AMD as part of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CSIR FPI is among several global institutes, including Stanford School of Medicine, to get this assistance from AMD.

Early this year, the Nasdaq-listed US firm announced high-performing computing assistance to global research organisations in their quest to build solutions to defeat the pandemic.

AMD is now contributing high-end computing systems or access to Penguin-On-Demand (POD) cloud-based clusters powered by second generation AMD EPYC and AMD Radeon Instinct processors to 21 institutions and research facilities conducting Covid-19 research.

“We welcome AMD’s decision to donate a supercomputing system dedicated to Covid-19 research in India that will be hosted and managed at CSIR Fourth Paradigm Institute in Bengaluru. This will augment our capacity as the leading research and development organisation in the country to provide world class high performance computational facilities to the research community,” Shekhar Mande, Director-General of CSIR, said.

“This centralised HPC facility will offer secure computational access to researchers and academicians working to tackle Covid-related challenges,” Vidyadhar Mudkavi, Head of CSIR-4PI, said.

“It will accelerate the work being done by scientists in India across varied disciplines including biological sciences for vaccine discovery, chemical sciences for drug testing, and engineering to provide effective time bound solutions,” he said.