CSIR-NIIST scientist elected Fellow of Indian Academy of Sciences

Suresh CH, Senior Principal Scientist, Chemical and Technology Division, at the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, has been elected as Fellow of the Indian Academy of Sciences.

Suresh’s elevation is in recognition to his contributions in chemistry, particularly in the area of theoretical and computational quantum chemistry, an official spokesman said here.

Suresh is an alumni of the St. Dominic’s college, Kanjirappally (BSc), Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam (MSc) and Savitribai Phule University, Pune (PhD). He did his post-doctoral training from Nagoya University, Japan; Indiana University, US; and Marburg University, Germany.

The Senior Principal Scientist has published 210 research articles in international journals, the spokesman added. Founded in the year 1934 by Sir CV Raman, Indian National Academy aims at promoting the progress and upholding the cause of science in pure and applied branches.