An association of the Central Secretariat Service (CSS), which forms backbone of administrative work in Central Government, has written a letter to Secretary Department of Personnel and Training, raising concerns over deteriorating AQI levels in Delhi and sought urgent measures to ensure well being of government employees.

The Central Secretariat Service Forum (CSSF) urged in an official letter, dated November 18, to the Secretary Department of Personnel and Training to implement flexible working arrangements such as work-from-home (WFH) or staggered office timings during periods of severe pollution.

“On behalf of the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) Forum, I wish to draw your kind attention to the alarming deterioration of air quality in Delhi, with the AQI persistently hovering at hazardous levels, often exceeding 500. The situation poses severe health risks, especially for those with pre-existing conditions, the elderly, and children, and has significantly impacted the day-to-day lives of residents and employees working in the capital,” President of CSS Forum Udit Arya wrote to the Secretary.

The Forum also stated that the poor quality has also had a noticeable effect on workplace productivity, with employees experiencing symptoms such as respiratory issues, eye irritation, fatigue, and general discomfort.

“The continuous exposure to hazardous air quality is leading to a surge in respiratory ailments and other health issues among employees and their families,” the Forum informed the Secretary.

It has become imperative to take urgent measures to ensure the well-being of all, particularly, those engaged in government services, the President demanded.

The CSSF also stated that prolonged exposure to such hazardous conditions may lead to chronic health problems, adding to healthcare costs and loss of workforce strength.

A CSS officer questioned the silence of IAS association and IPS association in raising the voice of their individual service officers and said had they raked the serious issue up, it would have had a better impact on the government to offer a more humane approach towards implications of smog enveloping the national capital region.

The CSSF, however, is still to hear from the Secretary Department of Personnel and Training on the issue.