CT scan machine donated to Covid Centre in Mumbai’s BKC

Samsung Galaxy S20FE Review : The next best thing
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
A CT scan machine has been donated to the Covid centre set up on the MMRDA grounds in the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The CT scan machine will ensure that patients and the machine operators are separated, minimising the risk of secondary infection.
A consortium of PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Larsen & Toubro and SNC-Lavalin, as a part of their CSR efforts, joined hands to provide this ‘CT in a Box’ to this facility. It was handed over to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai today.
A joint press statement said the CT in a Box is Wipro GE Healthcare's solution providing accelerated access to CT diagnostic solutions in situations requiring isolated CT scans such as the Covid pandemic. This an Atomic Energy Regulatory Board approved solution having a CT scan machine along with an insulated box. This box is specially designed and fabricated with safety features and aids in faster decontamination. Further, the cabin has separate entry and exit points for staff and patients ensuring almost no physical contact, thus minimising the chance of secondary infections,
Taking just 16 seconds for lung screening, advanced low dose protocols and the emergency patient scan mode, the machine is positioned to serve healthcare professionals and patients with fast and immediate results, the statement said.
