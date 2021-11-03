CTUs plan 2-day general strike during budget session

The ten Central Trade Unions have called for a two-day general strike against the National Monetisation Pipeline, price rise of essential commodities and other policies of the Centre during the budget session. A recent meeting of the CTUs and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha also decided to observe the first anniversary of the farmers’ protests in Singhu and Tikri borders by organising nationwide meetings of workers’ and farmers’ outfits.

A statement issued by the CTUs on Wednesday said the immediate effect of NMP will be tremendous price rise and increase in the user-charges for the people besides negative fall-outs on infrastructure and the economy.

Ahead of the strike, the CTUs will hold a national convention in Delhi on November 11, followed by State-level demonstrations.