CUET-UG exams cancelled again, Technical glitches continue on Day 2

Technical glitches continued to mar examination centres of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate(CUET-UG) leaving thousands of students staring at uncertainty. Due to server issues, the National Testing Agency(NTA) had to cancel examinations due in a Noida centre on Friday, the second day of the exams. The exams will be rescheduled between August 12 and 14.

The second phase of the CUET–UG began on August 4 and will continue upto August 20. In the first phase, 1,91,586 students took the exams.

Many of the CUET–UG examinees took to social media to register their complaints.

“I had my CUET phase 1 today at Noida sector 64, and the management was a complete fiasco. We were allotted our laptops after 3 hours of waiting, and then too they weren’t working. Then after a while they announced that the exam was cancelled,” a student tweeted.

Another student claimed that one day travel to the examination centre cost him ₹1200, and for many, travelling multiple times would become a tough ask. “What is the guarantee that the examination will go on smoothly on August 12, the re-scheduled date? What if there is a problem again?” the examinee questioned.

Parents also complained of improper communication by officials present at the centres, rude behaviour by staff / invigilators present and mismanagement at the ground level.

Hit by technical glitches

On Thursday (August 4), the first shift of the CUET-UG 2022 too was postponed for various centres across 17 states while its second shift was cancelled across all centres due to administrative and technical glitches, as per a notification on the National Testing Agency website.

Exams for these affected candidates will be conducted between August 12 and August 14.

The agency sought reports from the observers and coordinators from the ground. Based on their inputs, it was decided that the second shift scheduled for August 4 should be cancelled.

“This Cuet Exam Scheduled on 4th August at Infititum Web Binary and Mahavir Enclave got postponed due to technical error. No confirmation from NTA till now???? A lot of inconvenience to the students and parents, travelling long distances from examination,” an examinee wrote.

Places where the first-shift exam was affected include Arunachal Pradesh (Namsai and Pasighat), Assam (Nalbari), Chhattisgarh (Bilaspur), Delhi (New Delhi), Haryana (Ambala), Jharkhand (Bokaro, Giridih, Jamshedpur, and Ramgarh), Ladakh (Leh), Madhya Pradesh (Sagar), Maharashtra (Aurangabad, Raigad, Satara, and Wardha), Odisha (Koraput), Puducherry (Karaikal), Rajasthan (Jodhpur), Tamil Nadu (Coimbatore, Dindigul, Tiruvarur, Viluppuram, Virudhunagar), Tripura (Agartala), Uttar Pradesh (Noida, Varanasi), Uttarakhand (PauriGarhwal), and West Bengal (Hooghly).

The National Testing Agency also the cancelled exams in Kerala, scheduled on August 4, August 5 and August 6, “till further notice” in view of heavy rainfall there.