Covid-19: Curfew in Maharashtra from Monday midnight

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the imposition of curfew from Monday midnight across the State and sealing of the state borders in view of the rising number of cononavirus patients.

The inter district movement of the vehicles and people is also being banned in the state. In the event of any emergency, one perosn along with driver would be allowed on the roads, he said.

The number of patients affected with coronavirus risen to 74.

In a televised address on Monday Thackeray also said that he has asked the Prime Minister to close the domestic air services.

No one allowed also be allowed in any temples, mosque or churches, except for the Pujaris, Moulvis or the Christian priest who perform religious services at these places. During this time, essential services, grocery, medical shops, bakery, animal food stores shall be open, he said.