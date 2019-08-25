Arun Jaitley: Cutting across party lines

Leaders across the political spectrum paid rich tributes to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who passed away here on Saturday.

Home Minister Amit Shah said the untimely demise of Jaitley is a personal loss for him. “I have lost not only a senior leader of the organisation but also an integral member of the family, whose support and guidance I have been receiving for years. The lively and joyful nature of Arun ji has always left a lasting impression on every person who ever met him,” Shah said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in her letter to Jaitley’s wife Sangeeta Jaitley, said Jaitley was a person who attracted friends and admirers across the political spectrum and from every walk of life. “His sharp intellect and ability and his communication skills were evident in every Cabinet position he held, in his role as leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and as a senior advocate in the Supreme Court,” she said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said in a letter to Jaitley’s wife that he is deeply saddened by the demise of Jaitley. “In an illustrious career spanning over four decades, he left his mark on politics. Although his voice will no longer reverberate within the hallowed portals of the Parliament, we will remember his presence,” he added.

BJP working president JP Nadda, after paying tributes to Jaitley’s mortal remains, said: “It’s a personal loss to all of us in the BJP. The party and Jaitley had an unbreakable relationship. He dedicated his life to the party and its ideology,” Nadda said.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said he and Jaitley have known each other for over four decades from their student days until their time in Parliament.