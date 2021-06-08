Cutting edge cancer therapy developed in India

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) in Mumbai have joined hands to develop a modern gene therapy for cancer treatment indigenously.
Called Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy is considered breakthrough in cancer treatment, but is prohibitively expensive at ₹3-4 crore per patient. Currently, this technology is not available for treatment in India and the major challenge was to develop it in a cost-effective manner so that cancer patients in India benefit from it, an official statement said on Tuesday.
Last week, the research team tried out the CAR-T cell therapy (a from of gene therapy) for the first time at the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai. These CAR-T cells were designed and made at Bioscience and Bioengineering department (BSBE) at IIT-Bombay.
This is a “first in India” gene therapy in early phase pilot clinical trial and the dedicated efforts and a collaboration between IIT Bombay and TMH. The Central government’s National Biopharma Mission-BIRAC (Biotechnology Industry Research Advisory Council) has approved ₹19.15 crore to the team for conducting a first-in-human phase-1/2 clinical trial of the CAR-T cells.
The clinical trials are being done by Dr (Surg Cdr) Gaurav Narula, Professor of Paediatric Oncology and Health Sciences, and his team from TMC. The novel CAR-T cells that will act as drugs were manufactured by Rahul Purwar, a BSBE professor and his team. The design, development, and extensive pre-clinical testing was carried out by IIT-B as a collaborative project with TMC by the two investigators – Purwar and Narula.
IIT-B director Subhasis Chaudhuri said this was a significant feat for the institute as well as for the country. “We at IIT-B are delighted that our scientists along with Tata Memorial Hospital have come out with the most sophisticated therapy in cancer treatment. If the trials are successful, it may save millions of lives by making the treatment available in India at an affordable cost. It is a research of IIT-B that is expected to touch the lives of all,” Chaudhuri said.
The manufacturing complexity is a major reason for the therapy cost. In order to promote and support development of CAR-T cell technology against cancer and other diseases, BIRAC and its parent body Department of Biotechnology. Had launched specialised calls to invite proposals in the last 2 years.
National Biopharma Mission is also supporting the development of Lentiviral vector manufacturing facility for packaging plasmids used to transfer the modified T cell inside the body, cGMP facility for T-cell transduction and expansion for CAR T-cell manufacturing to two other organisations.
The development of CAR-T cell technology for diseases including acute lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, glioblastoma, hepatocellular carcinoma and type-2 diabetes is supported through DBT, the statement said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...