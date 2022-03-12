CWC meets today, Gandhis on the spotlight

The spotlight after the Congress’s humiliating defeat, with the party losing its deposit in over 300 seats in Uttar Pradesh where AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the campaign is on the Gandhis with strategists working overtime from both pro and anti-family groups ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Sunday. The meeting has been called to discuss the latest electoral debacle.

The party officially denied reports in a section of the media that Sonia, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi are going to offer their resignations in the CWC meeting. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said such reports “based on unnamed sources is completely unfair, mischievous and incorrect.”

“It is unfair to carry such unsubstantiated propaganda stories emanating from imaginary sources at the instance of ruling BJP,” he added.

From the G-23 group, a congregation of leaders which has been leading the charge for an overhaul of functioning of the party and its leadership, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma are members of the CWC and expected to raise their concerns and disenchantment with the Gandhis which they had made public in their letter to Sonia Gandhi in August, 2020. Batting from the Gandhis’ corner are senior leaders such as Kamal Nath and Ashok gehlot who are believed to be trying to circumvent the eventuality that members of the G 23 may demand the resignation of the Gandhis, particularly of Rahul and Priyanka from the CWC. The loyalists have been lined to thwart such an attempt. “We will not allow any such blame-games in the meeting,” a family loyalist told BusinessLine.

An alternative proposal is being worked out to address the concern of the G-23 for the necessity of a “24X7” leader for the party unlike the younger Gandhis who are perceived to dilettantes by bringing forward the date of the election for the Congress president. The membership drive of the party will be over by March 31 and the election of new president will be held in September. “There is a suggestion that this election process can be expedited. The CWC will discuss such a proposal,” a leader added. The party’s chief electoral authority Madhusudan Mistry is likely to give a presentation before the CWC on the current status of the election process. The Congress’s strategy group on Parliament is also meeting on Sunday.

Rahul Gandhi, on his part, has been maintaining that the Congress will have to find a new president and neither he nor Priyanka should be considered for the top post when Sonia Gandhi relieves from the position. Gandhi had resigned from the post in 2019 after the debacle in Lok Sabha elections. The G-23 demands that fresh blood must be brought to the top leadership changing the “system” created by the family loyalists. But senior leaders such as Karnataka PCC president DK Shivakumar has made it clear that no other person than anyone from the Gandhi family should be brought to the top post.