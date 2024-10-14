In response to the cyclone alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department for Chennai on October 15, 16 and 17, Chennai Metro will operate with increased frequency of services on these days.

Services will be run from 05:00 hr to 23:00 hr, with the first train departing at 05:00 hr and the last train departing at 23:00 hr.

However, during peak hours - between 08:00 hr and 11:00 hr and 17:00 hr and 20:00 hr - the frequency on the Green Line: (Puratchi Thalaivar MG Ramachandran Central Metro to St. Thomas Mount Metro) - will be every 5 minutes; on the Blue Line: (Airport to Wimco Nagar Depot) - every 6 minutes; and between Washermenpet Metro & Arignar Alandur Metro every 3 minutes.

From 05:00 hr to 08:00 hr; 11:00 hr to 17:00 hr and 20:00 hr to 22:00 hr, metro trains will be available every 7 minutes on both the Blue and Green Lines. From 2200 hr and 2300 hr, trains will be available every 15 minutes.

To facilitate increased frequency on the Green Line, direct trains from Puratchi Thalaivar MG. Ramachandran Central Metro to Airport Metro via Koyambedu, Vadapalani on the Green Line will be suspended on the above mentioned days, and passengers on the Green Line to Airport should interchange at the Arignar Alandur Metro for the airport.

These schedules will be revised to normal services depending upon the weather condition.

Going by previous experience, passengers are advised not to park their vehicles at the metro station parking lots (St Thomas Mount and Arumbakkam) prone to water stagnation from October 15 to 17), the release said.