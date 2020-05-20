National

Cyclone Amphan begins to make landfall in West Bengal

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on May 20, 2020 Published on May 20, 2020

IMD Image on cyclone Amphan May 20, 2020

Cyclone Amphan has begun landfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal. The entire landfall process is likely to last for three to four hours.

“The cyclone began its landfall as scheduled at 2:30 PM. It will continue for three to four hours. We are monitoring the situation,” said Sanjiv Bandopadhyay, Regional Director, Met Department.

While coastal areas are now experiencing a wind-speed of 140-150 km/hr, wind speeds in Kolkata (as per Alipore Met Department readings) is around 69 km/hr.

Coastal areas like Digha, Mandarmoni, Sagar Island and regions in the Sunderbans delta like Hindolganj, Kakdwip among others are to be amongst the worst hit places.

