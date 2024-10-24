The Kolkata airport authorities decided to suspend flight operations, and the Railways took proactive measures in view of the possible impact of severe cyclone Dana.

Due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall at Kolkata, the Kolkata airport authorities decided to suspend the flight operations from 6 pm on Thursday to 9 am on Friday.

In view of cyclone Dana likely to hit the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal, a high-level meeting was conducted by the Ministry of Railways in which preparedness by the concerned Zonal Railways i.e East Coast Railway and South Eastern Railway was reviewed. The high-level meeting on Wednesday was chaired by Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Minister for Railways.

Vaishnaw instructed Railways to ensure maximum preparedness with minimal disruption. He advised that care must be taken to ensure minimum inconvenience to passengers.

As a part of the Railways’ proactive measures, it was decided to construct nine round-the-clock dedicated war rooms. These war rooms will be manned by the officers of Engineering, S&T, Operating, Commercial & RPF so as to take any prompt decision on account of cyclone and will ensure early restoration of services and infrastructure. Railway is also maintaining constant communication with the India Meteorological Department to receive real-time updates and mobilize resources as necessary.

Specialized teams are positioned for the swift restoration of tracks, signalling systems, and electrification at various locations such as Soro, Jaleswar and other important stations as and when necessary, according to the Ministry of Railways.

More than 600 staff are deployed at all strategic locations such as Bhojudih, Bokaro Steel City, Soro, Nimpura, Adra, Rajgoda, Bachhrawan, Kendua, Kalaghar, Tapang, Chatarpur, Palasa, Hindol Road, Radhakishorepur, Kenduapada, Raghunathpur, Haridaspur with adequate stocks of restoration materials and other equipment are also kept on standby to respond to any emergencies.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit