Cyclone-hit areas: PM announces ₹1,000-cr initial relief to Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey of the devastation left behind by the cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat and announced an immediate relief of ₹1,000 crore for the State.
The Prime Minister held a review meeting with top officers from the State government at Ahmedabad after the aerial survey of the cyclone-hit areas of Una (Gir - Somnath), Jafrabad (Amreli), Mahua (Bhavnagar) in Gujarat & Diu.
At least 13 people have died in the cyclone, which caused widespread destruction to public and private property including houses, roads, telecom and power infrastructure and agriculture.
Expressing solidarity and deep sorrow to the families which have lost their kin during the calamity across India, Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the seriously injured in the cyclone which hit Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and the UTs of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
The Prime Minister also announced an inter-ministerial team will visit Gujarat to assess the extent of damage, based on which further assistance will be given. He assured all possible assistance for restoration and rebuilding of the infrastructure in the affected areas.
The overall damage is estimated at ₹3,000 crore including ₹1,400 crore in the power sector, ₹1,200 crore in agriculture and about ₹400 crore in the other areas including road and building.
Bhavnagar, Amreli and Gir Somnath in Gujarat and Union Territory Diu had faced the brunt of the Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speeds of 160-165 kmph gusting to 190 km. Power supply to 9,685 villages was cut off due to damage to the power lines and sub-stations following heavy winds. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was accompanied by Chief Secretary Anil Mukim, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister K Kailashnathan, Additional Chief secretary - Revenue Pankaj Kumar, and other senior officials for the meeting with the Prime Minister at Ahmedabad airport on Wednesday.
