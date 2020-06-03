Cyclone Nisarga spares Mumbai

A press statement issued by the State Government said that due to the cyclone, a boat transporting diesel, anchored at Bhagwati port near the Ratnagiri coast, had its anchor broken. Adrift, the boat ended on the high seas but was brought to shore and 13 sailors were rescued. It had collided with a rock and had spilt engine oil, but there was no other danger.

Hotelier Milind Nagvekar from Nagaon near Alibaug told BusinessLine that the wind movement was so severe due to the storm that it uprooted almost 25 trees around his house. Several houses around Alibaug suffered major damage.

On Tuesday, as a precautionary measure, the Maharashtra government had shifted 250 Covid positive patients from the BKC temporary hospitals to the hospital at the NSCI Centre in Worli.

The cyclone made landfall near the coastal town of Alibaug in Raigad with wind speeds whipping up to 120 kmph, leading to numerous trees being uprooted and some houses getting damaged. The police and district administration had ordered citizens to stay indoors. About 5,000 were relocated to safer areas.

While the meteorological department had categorised Nisarga as a severe cyclone, the citizens of Mumbai felt a sense of relief as the storm moved deeper inland into Maharashtra. In the coastal districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, which bore the brunt of the cyclone, power lines were broken in a few places and four persons were injured but no loss of life has been reported so far.

Tropical cyclone Nisarga passed over the Mumbai region on Wednesday evening without causing any major damage to the city beyond uprooting some trees and causing some mild injuries.

