Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rain pounds Chennai city

Cyclone Nivar has brought Chennai to a standstill as heavy rain pounded the city since morning even as it is likely to cross Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast between Karaikal and Mamallapuram later tonight.

Flag No 9 has been hoisted this morning at the Chennai port indicating ‘great danger’ with severe cyclone to cross the coast keeping the port to the right. All ships have been sent to Outer Anchorage.

IMD report

According to a bulletin by the Indian Meteorological Department this morning the cyclone Nivar moved west-northwestwards and lay centered over southwest Bay of Bengal, about 290 km east-southeast of Cuddalore and 300 km east southeast of Puducherry and 350 km south southeast of Chennai.

It is very likely to move west northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during mid-night of November 25 and early hours of November 26 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.

Flights cancelled

At the Chennai airport, due to the adverse weather conditions nearly 14 flights have been cancelled. Chennai airport has urged passengers to contact airlines concerned about cancellations. Also, as of noon nearly 14 trains have been cancelled by the Southern Railway.

At the Chennai port, all the shore cranes, gantry cranes and other equipment used for operations inside the port have been securely placed. CFSs / ICDs have been instructed not to send any container laden vehicles to the port.

Chembarambakam shutters opened as precautionary measure

Meanwhile, after nearly five years, the shutters of Chembarambakam reservoir were opened on Wednesday noon. This was done as a cautionary measure to prevent inundation, particularly in the upstream stretches. Chief Minister Edpaddi K Palaniswami along with senior officials inspected the lake where surplus water has been released for the past one hour.

After inspecting Chembarambakkam lake, the chief minister declared a public holiday on Thursday in 13 districts where cyclone Nivar is expected to have an impact. The districts are Chennai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvavur, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Chengalpattu.

In Chennai, Nungambakkam received the highest amount of rainfall with 16 cm for the day ending 8.30 am on Wednesday. Anna University, Meenambakkam, Sholinganallur recorded 15 cm each and Taramani, DGP Office, MGR Nagar 14 cm each. Mamallapuram, Alandur and Puzhal recorded 12 cm of rain each and Tambaram and Ambattur 11 cm each. Weather stations in Puducherry, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Chidambaram and Tindivanam have only registered 2 cm each.

Meanwhile, the City Policy has closed Kamarajar Road off Marina Beach, ECR, OMR, Ennore Exp Highway. No vehicle will be allowed on these roads in view of Cyclone.