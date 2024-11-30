Cyclonic storm Fengal has commenced making landfall close to Puducherry and it may approximately take 4 hours for it to cross the coast completely, an India Meteorological Department official said here on Saturday.
Citing data and observations, IMD-Regional Meteorological Centre, Additional Director General, S Balachandran told PTI that the process of the cyclone's landfall commenced at about 5.30 pm on November 30.
On the area of landfall, he said it was close to 'Puducherry area' and that it may take approximately 4 hours for the completion of the landfall process and added that more related information would be made available later.
