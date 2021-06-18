Cyient targets to become carbon, water neutral by 2025

Cyient, an engineering and technology solutions company, has announced that it will become a carbon and water neutral business by 2025.

The firm, which released its maiden Sustainability Report, said it would strengthen environmental, social and governance (ESG) across the value chain with strong leadership commitment and collaborative partnership, enabling a long-term sustainable value generation.

Focus areas

The sustainability framework comprises 13 focus areas “distributed across three pillars — Responsible, Equitable, and Accountable — in alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”.

“Stakeholders across the spectrum are demanding and valuing sustainability as an imperative. We believe our new framework will empower us to become the most sustainable engineering and manufacturing organisation,” Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cyient, said.

The company also aims to achieve gender balance at the workplace and undertake programmes such as education for the girl child and skill development for the youth.

“The company will become more accountable by establishing the highest levels of governance, ensuring safe and secure data,” he said.