Cyient targets to become carbon, water neutral by 2025

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Cyient, an engineering and technology solutions company, has announced that it will become a carbon and water neutral business by 2025.
The firm, which released its maiden Sustainability Report, said it would strengthen environmental, social and governance (ESG) across the value chain with strong leadership commitment and collaborative partnership, enabling a long-term sustainable value generation.
The sustainability framework comprises 13 focus areas “distributed across three pillars — Responsible, Equitable, and Accountable — in alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”.
“Stakeholders across the spectrum are demanding and valuing sustainability as an imperative. We believe our new framework will empower us to become the most sustainable engineering and manufacturing organisation,” Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cyient, said.
The company also aims to achieve gender balance at the workplace and undertake programmes such as education for the girl child and skill development for the youth.
“The company will become more accountable by establishing the highest levels of governance, ensuring safe and secure data,” he said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Celebrating Pride month with a round-up of podcasts offering a range of perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...