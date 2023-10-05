Cytiva, formerly GE Healthcare Life Sciences, has opened a manufacturing centre in Pune, to bring its tools and technology closer to customers.

The feedback from the pandemic is that consumers had a problem accessing consumables, Rajan Sankaran, Cytiva India country-head told businessline. With an investment of $3 million, the new facility will manufacture Cytiva’s bioprocessing equipment including tangential flow, virus filtration, and inactivation systems. The facility will also house Cytiva’s Experience Center which will provide immersive training programmes for customers, he said.

The India manufacturing base will strengthen Cytiva’s operations in the Asia-Pacific region, said Sankaran. The global life sciences company, that now combines the Pall life sciences portfolio as well, will be able to support drugmakers in the country looking to tap into the opportunity of drugs going off patent, leverage cell and gene therapies, or looking to develop mRNA products etc. Cytiva had, in September,expanded its scientific, digital and training centre in Shanghai, China.

In April 2020, Danaher Corporation had completed the acquisition of GE Healthcare’s life sciences business, a $ 21.4 billion transaction - and this was parked under the Cytiva umbrella. Subsequently, Danaher bought the Pall life sciences portfolio and in May this year, the two were merged under the Cytiva brand.

Access to equipment

The Cytiva representative cited their Global Biopharma Resilience Index (2023), to outline the opportunity and challenge in India.

About 65 percent of biopharma executives in India expect manufacturing of biologics in the country to increase over the next three years, the company said. And this was 15 percent higher than the global average. About 46 percent of biopharma executives in India say, they are focusing on onshoring drug manufacturing or increasing domestic sourcing over the next 12 months to boost supply chain resilience.

“However, 20 percent of executives say that access to new equipment has become worse over the last two years, indicating a need to improve local access to equipment so that Indian companies can deliver affordable life-changing therapeutics domestically and to the region,” it added.

The latest facility, at Hinjawadi Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, is in addition to Cytiva’s existing facilities in Bengaluru which includes a Fast Trak Centre, and a research and development centre across bioprocess, discovery, medical, and genomic medicine businesses, the company said.

