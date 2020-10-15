D-G Shipping is national authority for ships recycling

The Directorate General of Shipping has been notified as the National Authority for Recycling of Ships under Section 3 of the Recycling of Ships Act, 2019.

An official statement said that as the apex body, DG Shipping is authorised to administer, supervise and monitor all activities relating to ship recycling.

DG Shipping will look after the sustainable development of the ship recycling industry, monitorcompliance with environment norms, safety and health for the stakeholders in the industry. DG Shipping will be the final authority for the various approvals required by the recycling yard owners and State governments, it said.

Under Ship Recycling Act, 2019, India has acceded to the Hong Kong Convention for Ship Recycling under International Maritime Organization (IMO). DG Shipping is a representative of India in the IMO and enforces the conventions.

The National Authority of Ship Recycling will be set up in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, which is the home of Asia’s largest ship breaking and recycling industry in the world, it said.