D K Shivakumar appointed Karnataka PCC president

Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar, popularly known as D K Shivakumar and a Vokkaliga strong man in Congress party has been appointed KPCC president.

Shivakumar, considered as a Vokkaliga strong man in the party, is credited to playing a critical role in the formation of the coalition government of Congress and Janata Dal Secular in Karnataka following the 2018 election.

Hailing from Kanakapura taluk in Ramanagara district is a master strategist credited to having defeated three members of H D Devegowda family including defeating the former prime minister twice and also defeating H D Kumaraswamy and his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy in Sathanur and Kanakapura region.

He also had ensured his brother's victory in 2019 Lok Sabha elections despite Congress being wiped out in the entire state.

Office Bearers

AICC Gen secretary K C Venugopal in a press note said Congress President has appointed PCC president and working presidents for Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). - PCC president: D K Shivakumar. Working presidents: Eashwar Khandre, Satish Jharkiholi and Saleem Ahammed.

Along with state party office bearers, Congress party has appointed chief whips for Indian National Congress in Karnataka as follows: M Narayanaswamy, MLC for Karnataka Legislative Council and Ajay Singh, MLA for Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

As announced earlier Siddaramaiah, the former chief minister will continue as the CLP leader and Leader of Opposition.