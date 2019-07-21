D Raja is new CPI General Secretary

Rajya Sabha MP D Raja was appointed General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday.

The veteran leader, who replaced S Sudhakar Reddy, said the party’s fight against “retrograde” forces would continue. Raja was unanimously chosen as Reddy’s successor at a three-day meeting of the CPI National Council, the top decision-making body of the party, earlier this week. The change in leadership comes after the party’s worst-ever performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“The Left might have lost seats in the Lok Sabha election and might have been reduced to a smaller force in Parliament, but it does not mean that we have shrunk within the country or our ideological and political influence has shrunk,” Raja told a press conference here.