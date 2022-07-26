DAC nod to procure swarm drones, bullet proof jackets and carbines amounting to ₹28,732 crore

The Defence Acquisition Council on Tuesday gave nod to procurement proposals of the armed forces for swarm drones, bullet proof jackets and carbines amounting to ₹28,732 crore.

The DAC meeting, under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved the proposals for acquisition through indigenous companies to give a boost to AtmaNirbharta in the defence sector.

Performance requirement

Considering the demand for enhanced protection against the threat of enemy snippers to troops deployed along the Line of Control and in close combat operations in counter-terrorism scenarios, the DAC accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for bullet proof jackets with the Indian Standard BIS VI level of protection, the MoD stated. The BIS standards spell out the performance requirements of bullet proof jackets which can sustain 6 threat levels (from level 1 to 6), including the 7.62 x 39 mm hard steel core bullet of the AK47.

Similarly, to combat the current complex paradigm of conventional and hybrid warfare and counter-terrorism at the LAC and Western Borders, the DAC gave AoN for the induction of approximately 4 lakh close-quarter battle carbines for the services, the ministry stated.

Realising the future warfare demands for extensive use of drones, also witnessed in the recent Russia-Ukraine conflict, the ministry has decided to augment the Indian Army’s capability in modern warfare. Accodingly, AoN for procurement of autonomous surveillance and armed drone swarms has been accorded by the DAC under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category.

The Navy’s proposal was also cleared by the DAC on procurement of an upgraded 1250KW capacity Marine Gas Turbine Generator for power generation application onboard the Kolkata class of ships through Indian Industry, the MoD informed. This will give a major boost to the indigenous manufacturing of gas turbine generators. The DAC gave the go ahead for the procurement of 14 Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) for the Indian Coast Guard under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) with 60 per cent Indigenous Content (IC). This category refers to the procurement of products from an Indian vendor that have been indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured with a minimum of 50% IC on a cost basis of the total contract value.